Car thief jailed after stealing two cars from one house

Birmingham Crown Court

Reece Williams-Brown, aged 23, of Brownhills, was jailed for two years and four months after he admitted burglary dwelling and two counts of vehicle theft at Birmingham Crown Court.

The court heard how Williams-Brown entered a home in the middle of the night in Little Aston in November last year. He found the keys to a VW Golf and a BMW 1 Series inside and then used them to drive the cars away.

He also took bank cards and £25 in cash whilst searching the inside. The combined value of both cars is estimated to be around £30,000.

He was arrested on January 27 this year by officers from Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) and went on to admit the offences in court. Officers from the priorities team also linked him forensically to the scene.

As part of his sentencing, he was also ordered to pay £228 in surcharge costs.

Detective Inspector Andy Bryan from CID said: “Officers across the force are working hard to action the priorities of our communities and this is another example of that.

“We launched our dedicated vehicle crime initiative called Operation Bormus in June last year (2022) and have been making significant progress on this area of criminality since."