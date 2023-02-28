Notification Settings

Walsall pub reopening this week after major transformation

By Sue Smith

A pub licensee is renewing his links with the brewing trade after returning to take over the beer pumps at The Swan, at Clayhanger, Walsall.

New licensee Oliver Kendall

Oliver Kendall has been working in Cornwall but has decided to move back to the local area where he has relatives.

He has now become licensee of The Swan, which is reopening to the public after being closed in October last year.

The pub has been taken over by Black Country Ales and has since undergone a six-figure refurbishment.

New licensee Oliver Kendall checks the new bar
The Swan pub, Brownhills

Angus McMeeking, director of Black Country Ales, said: "The pub will officially reopen to the public on Thursday.

"It is a brick-built good local that has been serving customers for 140 years.

"The Swan has been very much part of the community and about 10 years ago was the winner of the Real Ale Campaign Pub of the Year.

"It has a good real ale history and we very much hope to revive that part of its history.

New licensee Oliver Kendall and area manager Daniel Richards celebrate that The Swan pub, Brownhills, will be opening within the next few days

"This will be the 48th pub in the Black Country Ales chain and will offer the normal range of Black Country pales and nine hand pulls of real ales and real ciders from elsewhere in the country.

"As well as the beers and ciders we will be offering the standard fare of cobs, pork pies and traditional pub snacks.

"The pub has undergone a major transformation inside, with two rooms being made into one.

"We have also renewed a smoking shelter and created a beer garden.

"As usual the pub will be focussing on beer, conversation and open fires and the odd game of dominoes.

"The aim is to provide a warm welcome back for the local community and people who have been missing their local pub."

