Special buses in dog nursery plans for Walsall green belt land

Amber Meadow Stables in Bridle Lane, Barr Beacon, which could become a doggy 'nursery'. PIC: Google Street View

Bruce’s Doggy Day Care wants to open up a facility at Amber Meadow Stables in Bridle Lane, Barr Beacon to provide care and walking services for up to 71 canines.

In their application, the company – which set up in Surrey 14 years ago – said a number of activities will be carried out at the facility if Walsall Council planners give it the go-ahead.

The nursery would be open between 7.30am and 6pm Mondays to Fridays with the majority of dogs on site between 8.30am and 3pm. They added no dogs would remain on site overnight.

The stables are based in green belt land and the Great Barr Conservation Area, but the firm said the development would not have a negative impact on this.

Agents Bell Cornwall said: “The existing business has grown over the years and demand continues to grow with a facility in this location being identified as being suitable to meet the demand.

“The facility operates like a children’s nursery but for dogs; it will provide a safe, controlled and purpose-built environment for the enjoyment, exercising and care of the dogs using the site.

“The existing stables building will be retained and re-used (with necessary buildings works) for staff welfare facilities and office.

“The dogs would be separated into different areas across the site depending on criteria. Consequently, fencing through the site would be required to demarcate these areas. Additionally, boundary fencing is necessary to ensure the dogs safety.

“The dogs are collected from their owners’ homes from 7am using a doggy bus (air-conditioned vans fitted with vet approved crates).

“They are brought to site for the day and dropped home again in the afternoon. Where dogs are boarding with staff overnight they will remain on site until 6pm, when they will be taken elsewhere.

“There would be, when fully operational, up to 71 dogs per day on site. When at full capacity the site would operate five dog buses by five members of staff.

“A facility of this nature provides an alternative care option for dog owners within a controlled environment rather than the likes of dog walking services which walk a number of dogs at one time within public open spaces.

“Experience has found that services offering multiple dogs walked simultaneously can be intimidating to other users of the public open spaces, in particular other dog owners, young people, cyclists, horse riders and runners.

“There are also challenges when dealing with the excrement that obviously is generated when walking groups of dogs in public spaces.

“The facility would utilise the services of a dog waste management company to ensure that all dog waste is collected and suitably removed.

“This dog day nursery removes this public interaction and therefore potential for intimidation and complaint.