Reports of meteor seen in the skies of the West Midlands

The Met Office has asked to see any footage of the streak of light, which has been reported to have been seen from London to Walsall and Coventry.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Reports of a meteor in the sky over the UK just now. If you managed to take any footage we'd love to see it."

One Twitter user said: "Yes, incredible. I've never seen anything like it in my life. Massive orange red ball of fire. Observed for 10 seconds, no pics. Seen from Twickenham, travelling from the SW to the NE, fizzled out before being too low."

Others joked that it could have been England football captain Harry Kane's sky-high World Cup penalty kick returning to earth.