Charity walk raises thousands in memory of housing group director

Workers from whg with pictures of Paul Dockerill held up

More than 60 colleagues across whg and contractors took part in the 11 mile walk in aid of charity St Basils, which helps young homeless people in the West Midlands.

The walk was held to honour Paul Dockerill, whg's former director of energy and programme management, who died suddenly in November.

Each year Paul organised a Christmas walk to raise thousands of pounds for charity, and this year whg decided to continue the tradition in his name.

So far, £4,800 has been raised, including £1,000 from contractors Travis Perkins.

Business change project manager at whg, Donna Goodall, who took part in and played a large role organising the walk, said: “Everyone was so pleased to be doing the walk for Paul, although he was very much missed.

"It really brought us all together and helped everyone’s mental health and wellbeing by being together and reminiscing about fond memories shared with Paul.

“Wates have pledged to match what we raise once we have the final figure, so we hope to hit £10,000 this year, which will be incredible.

“Everyone was delighted to see all the donations flowing in and we all felt so proud to have completed the walk for Paul and St Basils. It was a great day that would have made Paul proud.”

Paul joined whg in 2015 and played a crucial role in raising building safety standards, attracting national acclaim for his achievements.