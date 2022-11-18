Wednesbury and Walsall getting new broadband fibre network

Netomnia is installing broadband in the West Midlands

Netomnia has announced its network is being installed in Wednesbury and Walsall as part of a £53 million investment in the West Midlands.

Netomnia will provide Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband infrastructure to around 181,000 premises across both towns, delivering access to its broadband network and helping to "future-proof and diversify" the local economy.

Managing director at Netomnia Zoltan Kovacs said: "We’re proud to be building on our existing presence in the West Midlands and providing an optimal full fibre network that will benefit residents and businesses for decades to come.

"By rapidly scaling our infrastructure across the UK, we’re making sure that no town or city is under-served in the possibilities that full fibre provides."

Along with YouFibre, an internet service provider, Netomnia has secured £418 million in funding since 2020 to support its rollout strategy.