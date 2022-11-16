Disruption to buses and motorists due to incident on Walsall road

National Express West Midlands is warning commuters that some services had to be diverted due to the incident on West Bromwich Street in Caldmore.
It involved services 4, 4H, and 4M are diverted via Wednesbury Road, Bescot Crescent and Broadway West.
The incident has now cleared but some bus services may be running behind schedule.
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) November 16, 2022
An incident is blocking West Bromwich Street, #Caldmore
🚌services 4, 4H and 4M are diverted in both directions via
Wednesbury Road, Bescot Crescent and Broadway West
Please allow more time to travel
Apologies for any inconvenience caused