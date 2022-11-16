Notification Settings

Disruption to buses and motorists due to incident on Walsall road

Commuters are facing some delays after a crash blocked a road in Walsall causing bus services to be diverted.

Buses are being diverted due to the incident
National Express West Midlands is warning commuters that some services had to be diverted due to the incident on West Bromwich Street in Caldmore.

It involved services 4, 4H, and 4M are diverted via Wednesbury Road, Bescot Crescent and Broadway West.

The incident has now cleared but some bus services may be running behind schedule.

