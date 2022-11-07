Jailed: Drug dealers waged campaign of degrading acts and beatings

Roheed Ahmed (left) and Kameron Hussain will both face more than nine years in prison. Photo: West Midlands Police

Drug dealers Roheed Ahmed and Kameron Hussain falsely imprisoned the men, stole from them and used their bank cards, while also subjecting them to beatings and degrading acts over several months last year in Walsall.

Ahmed and Hussain pleaded guilty and were sentenced to nine years and eight months each on November 7 for false imprisonment, actual bodily harm and theft, with a further three years on extended licence after the trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The pair used one man’s home to hold the men where the other two were frequently beaten and subjected to degrading acts, such as being stripped naked and assaulted with broom handles and bed slats.

The two victims had their heads shaved and one had liquid poured over him which was set alight and had their faces burned with lighters and one was forced to smoke heroin.

One victim was made to labour at a garage with only a meal for payment and was expected to drive during drug deliveries, and carry the drugs in case they were stopped.

Detective Constable Moorhouse, from West Midlands Police Force CID, said: “The degradation and humiliation these men suffered was inhuman.

"They were completely controlled and treated worse than animals.

“They also reported that there had been others who had suffered the same abuse.”

The offences came to light on October 24, 2021 when an eagle-eyed security guard saw the men beating one of their victims in a car on a supermarket car park.

He tracked their movements in the store on CCTV, after seeing the man with severe bruising to his face, and alerted police.

A few hours later their Nissan Micra was stopped in Rugby and Hussain, aged 23 from Cecil Street, and Ahmed, aged 22 from Lewis Street, were arrested, while the man was immediately safeguarded.

DC Moorhouse said: “There could be no motive for this other than some sort of perverted pleasure and they have been quite rightly put behind bars.