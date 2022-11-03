Notification Settings

Man rescued from hydraulic platform 20ft in the air after mechanical malfunction

By Sunil Midda

A man had to be rescued from 20 feet in the air after the hydraulic platform he was on became stuck.

One man was rescued by firecrews after hydraulic platform was stuck in air. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
The incident took place on Moat Road, Pleck, Walsall, where fire services were called around 12.45pm on Thursday.

Two fire engines attended the scene, where the man was found 20 feet in the air on a hydraulic platform that had suffered a mechanical malfunction, preventing him from coming down.

Firefighters from Walsall fire station and a technical rescue crew from Wednesbury fire station used a 13.5m ladder and specialist rope equipment to rescue the man.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Fire Service said: "The man was safe and well and did not require any medical attention.

"It was just a mechanical malfunction with the hydraulic platform."

