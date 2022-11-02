Lexx Jerkz on Bridge Street in Walsall. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police say Lexx Jerkz Bar and Grill on Bridge Street in Walsall is a “public nuisance” and have requested that its licence is revoked following a series of issues over the last 12 months.

Violent assaults, robberies and cannabis smoking have all been recorded on the premises within the last year. In October 2021 the licence holder was also placed on a three-month action plan following a positive drug swab in the toilets but police say communication has now broken down.

A statement from West Midlands Police said: “There has been a continued smell of cannabis at this premise including the use of cannabis in the public area, breaches of the premise licence including trading beyond their licensable hours.

"Non-engagement of their door staff and management has also been a constant together with incidents of violence including assaults and robbery and intelligence that gang nominals would be attending the venue.

“The activities taking place at this premise clearly undermine the Crime and Disorder, Public Nuisance and Public Safety licensing objection. West Midlands Police would respectfully request the revocation of the licence.”

It added: “WMP have exhausted the engage, explain and encourage elements of the nationwide 4E approach. It is clear that the management control of the premises is either wilfully ignoring what WMP are saying or at worst negligent as to how the premises operate.”

Residents say they are plagued by “horrendous noise” and fights that keep them up until the early morning.

Peter Ford who lives close to the bar said: “I have complained to Walsall Council several times about the loud music coming from the establishment, and I have provided a sound file. The music is extremely loud and continues from midnight through to 4-5 am.

“As the bar closes around 4am, the noise from the leaving customers is horrendous and fights break out; Tameway Plaza even had its front door smashed, car horns sound, and engines are revved. The noise is loud and people simply cannot sleep.”