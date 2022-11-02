Campaign aims to train new generation of listeners

Listening volunteers Anne Langman and Sharon Dicken are among those who help thousands of people

The Walsall branch of the Samaritans has launched an appeal which is asking people for an alternative Christmas present, whereby instead of spending £10 on a bottle of wine or chocolates, they donate it to the Samaritans.

The appeal is aiming to raise as much as it can to recruit and train up 25 volunteers to join the listening service, with listening volunteer and fundraiser Sharon Bicken explaining the importance of being a volunteer with the Samaritans.

She said: "It's a vital service as we're there to listen to people in all sorts of emotional distress and who may need somebody to listen to them while they get what's going on off their chests.

"People come to us who have mental health issues, but we also get people who are worried about paying their mortgages and bills, about Covid and about how life isn't worth living any more.

"We will listen to them and we're not judgemental and are confidential and we just help them work through their feelings and thoughts and emotions, getting a call every six seconds."

Ms Bicken said the aim of the campaign was to secure the future of the service and bring in new people to help, saying that volunteering was something people chose to do for as long as they wanted.

She said: "We have people who have a lifespan with the Samaritans, with some people having been here for 40 years and dedicating their lives to us, while we've had some people who will stop after a few years.

"It's not for everybody as it can be extremely emotionally draining, but we would like to get 25 people from this campaign and try to train up as many as 50 people next year, so that's our aim."