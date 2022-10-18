Walsall's Manor Hospital first in Europe to offer potential breakthrough clinical trial for hand eczema patients

Consultant dermatologist James Halpern

The DELTA Teen study is available for young patients aged 12-17 who are eligible to try a new medication. The hospital is now appealing for patients to take part in the study.

Governance and clinical teams across Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust have worked closely with the Dermatology department to ensure Walsall’s bid to be the first trial site in Europe was successful.

Dr James Halpern, Consultant Dermatologist, said: ’This condition can be extremely challenging for our patients and limit the activities and that many of us would take for granted.

"To be able to offer access to a treatment trial that may change their lives – as well as many others in the future - is exciting. To be successful in our bid to host the study is a testament to the hard work and collaborative commitment of our teams who have worked with Dermatology and the sponsor to put processes in place and make the Black Country a real contender for this important research."

Patients may qualify for this clinical trial if they are between 12 and 17, have had moderate to severe hand eczema for at least three months and if previous treatment with steroid cream has been unsuccessful or is unsuitable for them.

This clinical trial will last for up to 22 weeks and participants will apply trial medication twice a day for 16 weeks during this time. There will be eight visits to the trial clinic and one phone call with the trial staff.

There is no cost to take part in this clinical trial and reasonable travel costs will be reimbursed.