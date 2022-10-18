Georgian office block and adjoining building in Walsall up at auction for £435k

The offices in Bradford Street

The late Georgian terrace – thought to date back to the 1830s – at 32-34 Bradford Street, and the adjoining property at 2 Bradford Lane, are jointly listed with a guide price of more than £435,000 in Bond Wolfe’s next auction on Thursday, October 27.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is an imposing terrace of period offices with planning permission already in place for a residential conversion.

“At the same time, it could be considered suitable for a variety of alternative uses, including medical, educational, a day nursery or religious, subject to planning permission.

“Whatever the end use, this property offers a major redevelopment opportunity in the town centre and is likely to attract considerable interest from investors and developers across the UK and even overseas.”

The properties at numbers 32 and 33 are Grade II listed and the main property is laid out for office use. Parts of the building are in need of repair and full modernisation. It extends to around 3,655 sq ft.

2 Bradford Lane, at the rear of the main building, is a separate brick-built workshop unit of 1,016 sq ft with roller shutter access.

Planning permission was granted this summer by Walsall Council for change of use from offices to five apartments, two two-bedroomed and one three-bedroomed apartment in 32 and 33 Bradford Street, with one single-bedroom flat and one two bedroom flat in number 24.

The approved scheme proposed removing the rear workshop to create car parking.