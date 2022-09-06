New Walsall Connected Hubs officially launched

Councillor Gaz Ali, who officially opened Walsall Connected at Walsall Hub

With the rapidly increasing trend of services moving online, Walsall Council is introducing the hubs as part of its Walsall Connected project to help its residents go digital.

Support is available at all seven libraries across the Borough with free Wi-Fi, and access to public computers, and trained staff and volunteers are on-hand to assist people and teach valuable digital skills.

The hubs also aim to ensure residents feel able to access council services easily and understand how and where to access the help they need online.

Councillor Gaz Ali, portfolio holder for customer engagement at Walsall Council, said: "We have listened to feedback from our residents and have sought to address concerns around the reduction in face-to-face services.

"Projects like Walsall Connected are so important to ensure that our residents feel supported and can access council services when they need them.

"We appreciate that there will be many people who are concerned about this switch to digital and we want to reassure them that we are taking steps to make sure no one is left behind.

"Our libraries are well equipped for those that may not have access to a computer at home, and support is being delivered by trained members of staff.

"This is a really positive project and it will be invaluable for residents who still need face-to-face support in a safe, welcoming and accessible community space."

Feedback from the Council’s Resident’s survey in 2021 showed that vulnerable and elderly residents would prefer to access advice and digital support in locations closer to their own homes, to keep travelling time and transport costs down.

Walsall Connected will be available in libraries as well as Community Associations across the Borough, enabling people to access services at their convenience.