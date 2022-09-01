New hubs helping residents go digital in Walsall to officially launch

The new Walsall Connected Hubs in libraries and community associations across the borough will be launched between 10am and midday at the flagship Lichfield Street Hub, which incorporates the central library, local history and archive collections.

With the rapidly increasing trend of services moving online, Walsall Council is introducing the hubs as part of its Walsall Connected project.

The scheme aims to help residents go digital and ensure they understand how and where to access the help they need online.

Support is available at all seven libraries across the borough with free wi-fi and access to public computers, and trained staff and volunteers are on-hand to assist people and teach valuable digital skills.

Councillor Gaz Ali, portfolio holder for customer engagement at Walsall Council, said: “We have listened to feedback from our residents and have sought to address concerns around the reduction in face-to-face services.

"Projects like Walsall Connected are so important to ensure that our residents feel supported and can access council services when they need them.

“We appreciate that there will be many people who are concerned about this switch to digital and we want to reassure them that we are taking steps to make sure no one is left behind.

"Our libraries are well equipped for those that may not have access to a computer at home, and support is being delivered by trained members of staff.

"This is a really positive project and it will be invaluable for residents who still need face-to-face support in a safe, welcoming and accessible community space.”

Feedback from the council’s resident’s survey in 2021 showed that vulnerable and elderly residents would prefer to access advice and digital support in locations closer to their own homes, to keep travelling time and transport costs down.

Walsall Connected will be available in libraries as well as community associations across the borough, enabling people to access services at their convenience.

Walsall Connected is currently available at Lichfield Street Hub; Aldridge District Library; Bloxwich District Library; Brownhills District Library; Darlaston District Library; Streetly Community Library and Willenhall District Library.