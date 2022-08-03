Deaf people urged to rate the treatment they get from the NHS and private providers

Deaf people can use sign language on the CQC website

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is working with Disability Rights UK to ensure deaf people get effective treatment from the NHS and other healthcare providers.

The CQC has installed SignLive on its website, so people can provide feedback in British Sign Language. People can also get in touch using the RelayUK app, for those preferring to communicate by text.

CQC’s chief inspector of Adult Social Care, Kate Terroni, said: "We are committed to addressing health inequalities and reducing barriers to care.

"The lived experience of people who are deaf and hard of hearing, and the wider community, is significant in understanding how care for them can be improved. We want to learn from their experience and drive these improvements and ensure people received good, safe care"

Head of advice and information at Disability Rights UK, Michael Paul, said: "We have a long and successful relationship with the Care Quality Commission in encouraging disabled people to share their experiences of care services they use. We’re really happy to again work together to reach more disabled people, and ultimately improve care services for disabled people and everyone else."