Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The Black Country Big Band performing free concert at Walsall Arboretum

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished:

The Black Country Big Band is performing a free concert at Walsall Arboretum on Sunday.

The Black Country Big Band at Walsall Arboretum
The Black Country Big Band at Walsall Arboretum

This 18-piece jazz big band will be playing a variety of jazz music and many styles from the 20th century, including jazz from the 1940’s and 50’s, stage and film music, funk and disco as well as contemporary and fusion jazz from the 1960’s onwards.

Julian Powell, from the band, said: "We are an 18-piece jazz big band from the Black Country in the West Midlands we play a variety of jazz music and many styles from the 20th century.

"The band is made up of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, a rhythm section of guitar, bass keyboards and drums as well as a singer."

He added: "Our repertoire consists of jazz from the 1940’s and 50’s, stage and film music, funk and disco as well as contemporary and fusion jazz from the 1960’s onwards.

"We are looking to see if you would like to book us for a concert or any other type of function that would attract an audience who like the music and styles that we play."

The concert begins at 2pm on Sunday, for more information about the band visit www.blackcountrybigband.co.uk.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News