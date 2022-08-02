Lioness from Walsall with more than 100 international caps thinks win will inspire many

Rachel Unitt

England's 2-1 victory was watched by a record-breaking 87,192 people at Wembley, seeing them become the first England team to win a major trophy since the 1966 men's World Cup.

Rachel Unitt, from Walsall, who is a firefighter based in Hanley, previously played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Fulham, the New Jersey Wildcats in the US, Birmingham City, Nottingham County and the London Bees.

The left-back made a total of 102 appearances for England as part of the national squad for five major tournaments – playing in three European Championships and two World Cups – and was crowned England’s International Player of the Year in 2004.

Rachel's first competitive experience as a young footballer was to play for Birchills Ramblers, and she went on to be scouted by Wolves at around the age of 14.

Unitt, now 40, was at Fulham when they were the only full-time ladies’ team, winning a treble including the league and both cups in 2002/03.

Following England’s match on Sunday, Rachel said: "The victory last night was one that myself and I’m sure football fans across the country will never forget.

"It is an amazing time for women’s football and I hope they win brings more girls into the beautiful game.

"The day before the Lionesses won the competition was also 56 years since the men won the World Cup. At that point, women were banned from playing football in the UK and from competing in many professional sports.

"Moments like this have been made possible by the millions of players, coaches, staff and fans who have invested so much time, effort and passion into the women’s game for so many years.

"This momentous occasion will no doubt inspire so many little girls across the country who can now dream of ‘kicking it like Kirby’, as well as the lads who can ‘bend it like Beckham’."

Rachel isn't the only former Lioness who works at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, with former England international and now Assistant Chief Fire Officer (AFCO) Michelle Hickmott also on the books.

Michelle said: "The level of interest and the amount of people watching the match was more than I could ever have imagined when I was playing years ago, it was truly amazing.