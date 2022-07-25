Teacher described as "wizard with a chisel" leaves Walsall school after 43 years

Teacher Martyn Tuft retiring from Blue Coat Academy in Walsall after 43 years

Martyn Tuft has been a mainstay of the technology department throughout his time at Blue Coat Church Academy

The 65-year-old, described as a wizard with a chisel, joined the school back in 1979 as a technician.

He went on to hold the same role for 43 years and even met his wife, Di Tuft, who was head of science, in 1995.

A Wolves season ticket holder in Steve Bull Upper, Martyn has seen 14 different headteachers and a further three interims during his time at the school

He said: "It is upsetting to be leaving but I know it's the right time, especially when the sons and daughters of children who were here in my early days have now got their own children here.

"Those memories will keep me warm and contented at night and my connections will still be strong, with Di remaining (Head of Science). You can't throw away a lifetime of friends and memories just like that. It is an incredible place.

"It's not an over-used cliché to say the school is family orientated. When we got married in 1995 at St Matthew's Church (just up from the school in Walsall) the then Head of RE Andy Williams conducted the service.

"The sixth form did the choir and the cooking department did the cake the catering and table decorations. Both of our children were Christened during the annual Blue Coat Sunday services at St Matthew's.

"So it is fair to say that Blue Coat has been my life.

Martyn says he will now be able to focus on his gardening and woodwork in his free time, building everything from wine bottle holders to bird tables.

He added: "How do you put 43 years into words?

"I remember Mr Sturrock, the earliest Headteacher, had a glass eye.

"This meant that if you popped for a swift half at lunchtime you could get away with it by returning on his blind side.

"Then there were the trips to Ofsted's main headquarters in Reading (Berkshire) with a van load of boxes of classwork in the days before computers turned everything digital."

Those who have worked with Martyn over the years were quick to pay tribute to his career too.

Mr D Smith, principal, said: "Martyn has worked at Blue Coat Church Academy for over 41 years, a mainstay of the technology department throughout his time at the school.

"Martyn will be greatly missed but everyone recognises that after such a long and dedicated service he deserves a long and happy retirement."

Line manager Richard Edwards, head of design technology, added: "I have known Martyn since I joined Blue Coat 17 years ago and it will be like losing a father.