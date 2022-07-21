Walsall nurse still against Covid-19 jab after documentary set to change his mind

Mark Dabbs with Professor Hannah Fry

'Unvaccinated', a BBC documentary which aired last night focused on seven people who have refused the vaccine.

Mark Dabbs, also a charity fundraiser, found plenty of common ground with British mathematician, author and show host Professor Hannah Fry.

For Mark, however, it is not about the vaccine's safety, but the freedom of choice.

He said: "I am not worried because it has been well-researched and well done, it is safe.

"The main thing I have is, you should ask people if they want it and it should be up to them because it is their own bodies."

Over the course of five days, the show attempts to dispel myths about the jabs.

The participants came face-to-face with leading experts, confronting the latest science and statistics to emerge in the field and dissecting how misinformation spreads on social media.

But Mark's opinions were left unchanged.

He said: "It just sort of happened that I didn’t get vaccinated, I already had Covid in January in 2020, and ended up in hospital with it.

"What I am against more than anything is having a gun to your head and being told you need to be vaccinated.

"But all my life I have been told informed consent is what you are entitled to, I have seen people stop their cancer treatment knowing they are going to die, but that is their decision

"To be honest with you, with years of not having it, I am beginning to wonder what the point of it at all is.

"You don’t see other areas forced to take the jab, so why just health care workers and not teachers?

"I don’t drink, I don't smoke, I keep myself fit, I have faith in my health."

He added: "I am not an anti-vaxxer, I am not a freak, I made an informed choice."