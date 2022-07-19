Hospital workers from Walsall skydive for charity

Airborne Sarah Want

Neither Manor Hospital Ward 7 clinical support workers (CSW) Sarah Want and Emma Haldron had jumped out of a plane before, but were strapped to parachutes before leaping out at 14,000 feet, flying at speeds of up to 120 mph.

The jump, which took place in Langar Airfield, Nottingham with specialist company Skydive Langar, took around 30 minutes.

Sarah, 27, of Short Heath, Willenhall, has worked for the trust for seven years and been a CSW on Ward 7 for six years.

She said: "It was amazing. We had our training and I felt alright – I was slightly nervous but I was more excited than anything.

"The most nerve-wracking part for me was when my instructor was sitting on the edge of the plane so I was actually hanging out.

"The freefall was amazing and when the parachute was deployed, that was really good too. I asked my instructor to do some spins with the parachute and it was fun.

"I’ve always wanted to do a sky dive and, with it raising money for a good cause, I just thought it’s probably the best time to do it.”

It was a tandem jump so Sarah and Emma were each attached to the front of a fully qualified parachuting instructor.

"We were told we reached speeds of around 120 mph for 40-50 seconds, then once the parachute was released, there was approximately five minutes of gentle flying until we reached the ground," added Sarah.

Emma, 32, lives in Bloxwich and has worked for the Trust since October 2021. She said: "It was an amazing experience. I was very nervous once in the plane, but it was a beautiful morning and the sky was lovely. Our instructors were so helpful and reassuring.

"I’d always wanted to do it but was always overweight, but since I’ve lost weight, I’m able to.

"Nothing was going to stop me. I was also excited to do it for a good cause, which made it worth it."

Both colleagues decided it do the sky dive after seeing it advertised internally and chose Well Wishers to benefit as it’s part of the hospital they work at and it’s a home grown charity.

Georgie Westley, Well Wishers fundraising and engagement manager, said: "Well done to Sarah and Emma – what a brave thing to do and a great achievement – it’s something that will certainly live in the memory.