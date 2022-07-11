Walsall Arboretum Splash Pad closed during heatwave for "essential repairs"

Walsall Arboretum Splash Pad is closed

With temperatures rising throughout the week families were expected to flock to the Walsall attraction.

However, today a message on the Walsall Arboretum Facebook page broke the bad news.

The post said: "The Arboretum Splash Pad is currently closed for essential repairs. Our engineers will have the Splash Pad back up and running as soon as possible, please keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates. Apologies for the disappointment this might cause our younger audience!

"Splash Pads located at Willenhall Memorial Park and KGV are open as normal."

More than 100 people commented on the post including Amber Jessal who said: "Feels like deja vu, this happened last year then it remained closed. Poor management clearly.

Annmarie Ballard added: "I'm sure they say this every year more like they don't have the staff to supervise it hottest time of the year think they get it sorted."

In Kidderminster there was a similar story with the Splash Pad at Brinton Park closed for the foreseeable future.

A post on Brinton Park's website states: "The Splash Pad is currently closed until further notice. We have worked with a third-party contractor to resolve the major electrical failure, but there is now a major leak.

"To fix this issue we need to replace the Splash Pad’s main pump and filter as it poses a major health and safety risk. When that work is complete, we must let the filter run for a month before it can safely reopen."

There is a working Spash Pad at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich, which is operated by Sandwell Council.

The Sandwell Council website said: The "Splash Pad is open from 12pm to 4pm daily throughout the summer, and is now open from June 2022 until September 19.