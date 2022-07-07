Walsall FC announce Acorns as an official charity partner for new season

Noel Cramer (left), Director of Supporter Engagement at Acorns, and Leigh Pomlett, Co-Chairman of Walsall FC.

The partnership sees the club continue its support for hospice and more than 200 children and families who rely on its care every year.

It is hoped the partnership will inspire Saddlers fans and the wider community to support Acorns and its Room to Grow Appeal, which aims to raise £750,000 towards the modernisation of the Walsall-based hospice.

The Acorns Room to Grow Appeal aims to raise funds towards a number of significant upgrades, including the 10 children’s bedrooms where children stay for short breaks, emergency or end-of-life care, and a new purpose-built arts and crafts room.

Leigh Pomlett, co-chairman of Walsall FC, said: "We are very pleased as a club with its roots in this Black Country community to back Acorns Black Country hospice which will re-open during the 22/23 season after a wonderful refurbishment.

"Given our strong relationship with Acorns it was clear that we should stay actively involved whilst the hospice has its first major refurbishment since opening in 1999 and we look forward to seeing the newly upgraded hospice reopen during our partnership season."

The partnership announcement follows three years of club and fan support for Acorns which saw support for the to save the long-term future of Acorns in the Black Country after it was placed at risk of closure due to financial difficulties in 2019.

Acorns was announced as a charity partner for the 2019/2020 season and more than £10,000 was raised towards the successful Save Acorns Black Country Hospice Appeal.

Noel Cramer, Acorns director of supporter engagement, said: "We’re thrilled to once again be working closely with our loyal friends at Walsall FC.

"Together, with the help of the Club and its dedicated supporters, we can continue our care and create a hospice for the future for every local child and family that needs it.

"Acorns children’s hospice care is only possible because of the generosity of our local community and precious partnerships like the one we have with Walsall FC.

"We are truly delighted to be sharing what we hope will be an exciting season for both Acorns and the Club."

The Walstead Road hospice was saved in April 2021 thanks to the actions and generosity of numerous individuals, businesses, celebrities, and sporting teams from across the local community.

During the pandemic, the hospice remained open every single day, providing the vital services local children and their families needed, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.