Man charged with attempted murder after car fire at petrol station forecourt in Dudley

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was seriously injured in a car fire at a petrol station.

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in the fire on June 2. Photo: SnapperSK
The victim, aged 20, remains in a serious condition in hospital after the blaze on the Texaco service station forecourt on Himley Road, Gornal Wood, at around 7pm on June 2.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both men, in their 30s, had attended separate police stations in the West Midlands.

Stephen Burden, from Wilkinson Road in Moxley, was charged with attempted murder on Saturday and was remanded in police custody.

The 30-year-old appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody to a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 11.

The second man was questioned and released on police bail, with conditions, as police enquiries continue, West Midlands Police said.

