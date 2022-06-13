Notification Settings

Trial date for lorry driver accused of causing death of children's nurse in M6 crash

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished:

A lorry driver accused of causing the death of a Black Country nurse in a crash on the M6 will stand trial in November.

Victoria Kavanagh, aged 41
Victoria Kavanagh, aged 41

Mother-of-two Victoria Kavanagh, 41, died after her car was involved in a collision with two lorries on the northbound carriageway of the M6 between Wednesbury and Walsall shortly before 9am on July 27, 2020.

Lorry driver Robert Ward, 55, of Croft Street, Willenhall, pleaded not guilty to causing her death by careless driving.

His trial has now been set to start at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 15.

Ms Kavanagh, a children's nurse from Oldbury, was pronounced dead at the scene between Junctions 9 and 10.

Following her death an online fundraising appeal in support of her family raised almost £3,000.

Ms Kavanagh, whose two children are both young adults, worked for Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust's school health service.

She studied nursing at the University of Wolverhampton and had been accepted onto a master's degree course shortly before her death.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

