Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New exhibition looking at untold stories of gay and transgender communities opens at art gallery

By Deborah HardimanWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

A new exhibition looking at previously untold stories of gay and transgender communities has opened at New Art Gallery Walsall.

Julie Brown and Jon Sleigh unveil Here & Queer display
Julie Brown and Jon Sleigh unveil Here & Queer display

The gallery's collections curator Julie Brown and learning curator Jon Sleigh have been working with artists in the LGBTQ communities to study the borough's collections and to incorporate themes from a fresh perspective.

A steering group explored both the gallery's showpiece Garman Ryan Collection and also delved into the collections store and to dig out works connected to works permanently on display at the Gallery Square attraction.

The result is the new Here & Queer exhibition.

There are plans to look at previously unknown art links to other social groups in the future to address how historically public art collections have been presented in the past to represent heterosexual bias across generations of collectors, donors, curators and directors.

The gallery said this resulted in suppressed stories and hidden in plain sight with public collections not representing all of contemporary society.

"While we can’t ever claim to fully represent everyone, we endeavour for our collections to connect with as wide a range of experiences as possible and to permanently embed visible change and representation into the displays, allowing different communities to feel a sense of ownership, of belonging, of being seen and being celebrated," the gallery website stated.

"Should you be interested in exploring areas around class, disability or race in connection with our collections in future iterations of the Embedding Diversity project contact our collections curator."

Admission is free to the exhibition.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News