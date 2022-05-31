'Proud' Walsall saddle maker calls it a day on 53-year career

Anthony Fellows, who is retiring from Ideal Saddles after 53 years in the trade

Anthony Fellows started as an apprentice in 1969 at the age of 15, and has worked in the industry ever since.

The 68-year-old is very passionate and proud about being part of the local and specialist trade of the town he is from, Walsall.

Anthony, known to his co-workers as Tony, worked for Walsall Riding Saddles before moving to Ideal Saddles based on Hollyhedge Lane in Walsall.

Over the years he has helped younger members starting out in the profession, always willing to share his extensive knowledge, something he is particularly proud of.

Anthony said: "I worked at Walsall Riding Saddles for 37 years, then I came to Ideal and I have been here 16 years, all in all 53 years.

"I got into it through my sister-in-law, she used to do the seaming on Saddles, which is done on the top part, where it joins to the seat.

"They were after a young lad to start at the firm and she put my name forward, that was in 1969 at Walsall Riding Saddles.

"I signed my apprenticeship after 6 months, which was a 5 year apprenticeship.

"I started off on five pounds,12 shillings and six pence and finished on a good wage.

"Walsall Riding Saddles closed down probably 10 years ago, and Ideal Saddles bought them out.

"I became a piece worker when I was 19, we are all piece workers in the saddle trade, that is when you earn your money per saddle.

"I got to a point where I completely knew what I was on about.

"I grasp things quite easily, so I would be able to make the new models as things progressed over the years.

"We export to New Zealand, America, Holland, Iceland, Norway, Belgium, and it is getting bigger and bigger."

Anthony has many proud moments from his career, but none more so than creating a saddle used by Paralympic gold-medallist Deborah Criddle MBE at the London Games.

Gold medal paralympian Deb Criddle visits Ideal Saddle company to meet the people who made her saddle, with Deb are left, Rob Lugsdin, Shaun Marsland and Tony Fellows

Anthony said: "I didn't know it was made for her originally, until she came into the factory with her team and they all come up to my bench.

"She had never won a gold medal before, and she won her first gold on the saddle I made her.

"Another proud moment was working on the BETA show, which is the main saddle show in England held in the NEC."

There have been many changes in the industry over the years, but Anthony was never left behind.

"Things have changed massively, saddles are made to fit now, which they weren't back in the day," he said.

"Before they were just bought as they were, but we measure everything now."

Shaun Marsland, Rob Lugsdin and James Hitchin, directors at Ideal Saddles, paid tribute to Tony's long career and work ethic.

Rob Lugsdin, on behalf of the directors, said: "I have known Tony for longer than he has been with us.

"I have got to be honest, I don't think we have ever had a saddler quite so consistent in all those years.

"Always on time, very few sickness days, just an old school saddler.

"I don't think we will see the likes of him again, because the industry has changed so considerably since he started.

"He is a big loss, but he has been amazing, he is like an energizer bunny, he just goes full tilt all day.

"He will be very much missed, and will continue to be a friend."

But now, it is time for Anthony to hang up his tools, and spend more time with his family, and at his home in Spain.

He said: "After my first week of retirement I am off to Spain for five weeks, and then back again in September.

"I love fishing, walking and cycling and I am still active with the scouts.

"But I still have a lot to do, I have jobs round the house to do, jobs in Spain to do, but I don't mind picking a paintbrush up."

Anthony has been married to his wife Glenys for 47 years – the pair have two children together, Christopher and Lucie, and three grandchildren, Joel, Max and Maddison.

Anthony added: "I am going to be busy, I have my grandchildren and I love taking them fishing with me.

"I am out for a meal with my daughter and all this week I am doing everything with people, it is celebration time for me.

"I will miss bits of it, I have a passion for the job, and I love my work.

"I love creating, I love decoration or anything like that.