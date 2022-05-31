Community centre puts on week of celebrations for Jubilee

Pelsall Community Connection Cafe members enjoy a jubilee party, including (front) group leader Sharon Pedley, at Pelsall Community Centre

The festivities kicked off on Monday at Pelsall Community Centre with a tea party for members of the Community Connections group – which was set up to encourage people to socialise after the pandemic.

They meet for two hours every Monday at the centre and are a not-for-profit group.

Committee member at the Station Road centre, Margaret Roberts, said: "We have around 20 people attend each week. It started after Covid to get people out of the house, so we put this on to show them support.

"Today is for them."

Pelsall Community Centre is also celebrating the Jubilee with a gala night on Friday at 8pm, with tickets costing £10.

There will be a singer crooning to songs from the Queen's era as well as songs from the shows, as well as a comedian and two more singers.

And on Saturday, there will be a decorate your own table competition.

Anyone can ring the centre to book a table, before going to the centre on Saturday between 12 and 2 to decorate a table with their own decorations in honour of the Jubilee.

Competitors can then bring their own food for an event in the evening, starting at 6.45pm, where the winner will be announced.

The team are also grateful for the kind donations of balloons for the events from Swinnertons of Walsall, and to the Co-op for a £150 grant.

However, Margaret is worried that "there is such a lot going on for the Jubilee" and it might impact on visitor numbers.

The centre is still building itself back up after the pandemic, as the centre receives no funding and only makes money from its own events.

"We have to run events to pay the bills," Margaret added.

During the pandemic, the centre supported the community by handed out wellbeing packs which included activities like puzzle books and colouring pencils, as well as tea bags and coffee.

"We support the community as best we can," Margaret said.

Anyone is welcome to the Jubilee events at Pelsall Community Centre.