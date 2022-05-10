Refugee living in Walsall takes part in video against Government's asylum offshore plan

Saidy is one of many people to appear in Asylum Matters video around anti-refugee laws

Saidy from Walsall is one of a number of refugees from the West Midlands to speak out about the impact the new law, which will allow asylum cases to be processed overseas.

National refugee charity Asylum Matters has launched the video after the Nationality and Borders Bill became law following the completion of the Parliamentary process on April 28.

The passage followed a two-month showdown between the Commons and the Lords as the Upper Chamber and supportive MPs attempted to remove many of the harshest parts of the Bill and sought guarantees to ensure it complied with international law.

More than 300 charities, schools, arts and faith groups nation-wide have vowed to continue opposing the laws, signing a pledge launched by the video.

Saidy, who arrived in the UK having fled the Taliban in Afghanistan, said: "I was working for the UN in Afghanistan and had a good life.

"I had to make a very difficult choice to leave my country because of the threat to my life from the Taliban.

"I came to the UK through an ‘unofficial’ route, I claimed asylum on my arrival and have been granted refugee status.

"Under the new anti-refugee law, people like myself, who have a genuine fear and whose lives are at risk, will be criminalised and the bill will simply make it even harder for desperate people seeking protection.

"I think the public can make a huge difference by raising their voice against this anti refugee bill.

"Many Britons have a strong humanitarian commitment towards those escaping persecution, a sentiment that is not reflected often enough by politicians, they need to listen to the public."

Organisations that have signed the pledge say they will fight back against what they describe as ‘anti-refugee laws’ by building a movement to stand up for people seeking protection in the UK.

Emma Birks, Asylum Matters Campaigns Manager for the West Midlands, said: "The passing of the Anti-Refugee Bill was a very sad day.

"These new laws are cruel and inhumane; and will not fulfil the stated aim of stopping people smugglers as they provide no safe routes.

"The UK should be the leader in welcoming refugees, not turning them into second-class citizens or sending them to far-off countries.

"That is why we are determined to fight to repeal these laws and the first step in this is calling on organisations and MPs across the West Midlands and the whole of the UK to sign our pledge."

Fahim Zazai, who heads up the Walsall Afghan Community Group and one of the signatories of the pledge, said: "When you are faced with leaving your home, your belongings and sometimes even your family in order to flee war, terror or persecution you do not have the chance to choose a ‘safe’ route.

"The quickest route to safety is the one you will take."