Bittersweet day as bulldozers flatten once-popular community centre

Glynn Adams with Paul Bott at Leys Hall, in Darlaston, which is being demolished

Leys Hall, in The Leys, Darlaston had become an eyesore, but matters escalated with a series of fire incidents as recently as Sunday.

The centre owned by Old Hall Partnership was most recently used as a second hand furniture project for needy residents, but was previously a popular community building hired for weddings, christenings and parties.

Following a campaign by Darlaston South ward representatives councillors Paul and Chris Bott and the operators of the neighbouring Darlaston Sports & Social Club arrangements were made by the partnership to bulldoze the site.

Councillor Paul Bott said: "The Leys Hall was for a long time a much loved community hub where everyone in Darlaston held their family celebrations.

"Over time things changed and the Old Hall Partnership ran a furniture scheme there passing on furniture to needy residents. The building started to fail, the roof was deteriorating.

"Then it started to be vandalised, there was a roof collapse and fly-tipping. It became an eyesore so we started to ask for it to be demolished.

"We will be keeping a close eye on what happens here in future."

Old Hall Partnership had hoped to see the demolition work carried out earlier this year, but said it faced delays due to preparation by various utility companies, which were required to remove meters safely to avoid incidents.

Chief executive Denise Birkett said the delay had been caused by red tape and not the trust, including an application to Walsall Council for permission to knock it down and that demolition was "costing us a fortune and we are only a small charity.”