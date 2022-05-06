Pedestrian left injured after being hit by car in Walsall

The incident happened on Brace Street in Caldmore

The incident happened on Brace Street in Caldmore near the Brace Street Health Centre, at around 4pm yesterday.

An air ambulance, two land ambulances, a paramedic officer, and the critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance were rushed to the scene to treat the man.

He was then conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.03pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Brace Street, Caldmore in Walsall.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

“Upon arrival we found the pedestrian. He was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

“He was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.”