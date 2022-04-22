Valerie Vaz

Walsall Council backed plans to build a transit site in Pleck, at the junction of Old Pleck Road and Darlaston Road, with the site set to be completed this month.

But Valerie Vaz has raised concerns over its location – with traveller families being put at risk due to high levels of harmful Nitrogen Dioxide at the location.

It has led the MP to write to leaders at the authority over the site, which will accommodate six caravans and associated vehicles alongside the usual utilities.

But authority chiefs said the issues raised – including over air quality and safety – were considered as part of the planning process when it was rubber-stamped.

Ms Vaz said: "I have written to the chief executive, director of public health and director of children’s services at Walsall Council to ask what guidance was given to the cabinet and what representations were made on the health of children and adults during the decision-making process for the Pleck Site. The council have a duty to protect the health of people in Walsall.

"I asked the directors whether they approve the accommodation of children and adults next to one of the most polluted junctions in Walsall. The junction exceeds the National Air Quality Objective limit for Nitrogen Dioxide of 40µg/m3 (according to the council's own data). Traffic is already heavy at the junction and children are at a greater risk.

"In the Express and Star, on March 24, on Councillor Gary Perry said that he is “fully aware” of residents’ concerns, but the council ignored residents and their own processes throughout the application for this development.

"The council should think again about housing children in caravans and vehicles on this exposed site next to a highly polluted junction, even if it is temporary."

Work is under way create a new traveller transit site on land off Narrow Lane, Walsall. Photo: Gurdip Thandi LDR

The Walsall South MP said more than 2,000 people had signed a petition opposing the location and another site, near the canal in Goscote, had been "ignored".

A spokeswoman for Walsall Council said: "Ms Vaz has been in touch with the council regarding these issues. The site was included in the site allocations document and was identified as a potential residential development. The issues raised, such as air quality and safety, were considered as part of the planning approval process."

The temporary site will be under regular review and is all about "trying to find a balance" between the needs of permanent residents and the travelling community in the area.

The site will be managed on a day-to-day basis by an independent company which will liaise regularly with the council. Those wishing to occupy the site will have to pay a deposit and rent, and sign a licence agreement which includes terms about good behaviour.