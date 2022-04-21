Huge turnout expected for funeral of respected Pc in charge of crowd control at Walsall FC

Iconic photo of Cyril when the wall at Fellows Park collapsed against Liverpool in 1984

Cyril Adams was born in Tamworth in 1934 and died on April 12, at the age of 88 after a battle with dementia.

He married his wife Bernadette, who passed away three years ago, in 1958 and had three children - Neil, Julie and Kevin - five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cyril worked for 30 years for Staffordshire and West Midlands Police and was in charge of crowd control at Fellows Park, Walsall FC's old stadium, from 1974.

Back then, there were no stewards in place at the games, and the crowd control was all left to the boys in blue.

Perhaps Cyril's finest hour was the much-talked about Milk Cup semi-final between Walsall and Liverpool on Valentine’s Day, 1984.

Following the dramatic 2-2 draw at Anfield in the first leg all eyes were focused on the prospect of another close, exciting second leg back in the Black Country.

All was going well from a policing point until a major off the field incident seven minutes into the second half caused big problems for Cyril.

Reflecting on the day in an interview with Walsall Football Supporters' Trust, Cyril said: "I was by the player’s tunnel at the other end when Ronnie Whelan scored Liverpool’s second at the Railway End and the excitement of the thousands of visiting fans caused them to all rush forward and in the frenzy of it all caused a large section of the wall to collapse and a pitch invasion occurred and 24 fans got injured.

"I rushed down to that end and as I composed myself I looked up behind me and I expected four or five others behind me but to my horror there wasn’t one, I was a lone officer.

"I thought to myself there could be a massive situation if they score again with such easy access to the pitch so I thought I would try and out-smart them.

"I shouted loudly to those fans within earshot that the ref had relaid a message to me that should another pitch invasion occur then he would have no hesitation to abandon the game and after being in such a winning position they would surely not wish to travel down to Walsall again and spread the word.

"Of course there never really was any such message from the referee."

Cyril Adams

Cyril's son, Neil Adams, described his dad as a strong proud man who was respected even by those he arrested.

Neil said: "Dad took myself and my siblings to Albion v Valencia in 1978, with both Mario Kempes and Rainer Bonhof playing.

"There were 38,000 in Hawthorns and Birmingham Road End was bouncing with Albion winning 2-0.

"But I had already been to Fellows Park and was hooked, I knew the Hilary Street End was my home.

"I still follow Walsall home and away and know all of our more boisterous fans from back in the day.

"Without exception they respected Dad even though he had nicked a few of them back in the day.

"His passion was doing the football at Fellows Park.

"When he retired from Police he was a solicitors clerk and went on to work for the Birmingham FA."

An obituary written by the members of the Independent Saddlers Supporters Association, read: "Cyril, (Mr Adams), was as much a part of Fellows Park as any player and next time I’m at Morrison’s for any reason, I will stand for a minute and bow my head In a show respect for the man who, as said, commanded respect.

"Rest in peace Mr Adams.

"You are a Fellows Park legend mate and all those times calling you Mr Adams - hoping to avoid the dreaded taxi ride - was part of the best education I could of wished for.

"If we could turn the clock back I know for sure I’d have no hesitation in calling you Mr Adams - not Cyril - as they where the very best of times."