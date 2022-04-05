Rushall beauty salon owner named Best Medical Aesthetic Practitioner England

WALSALL JONATHAN HIPKISS 29/03/2022.Owner of C B Beautiful Group in Rushall, Walsall has won The International Aesthetics Award for Best Medical Aesthetic Practitioner England. Pictured Charlie Eggenton.

Charlie Eggenton opened C B Beautiful Group, Lichfield Road, in 2019 and was immediately plunged into uncertainty due to lockdown regulations.

However, Charlie persevered and as well as offering new semi-permanent make-up treatments, botox and dermal fillers she also attracted more students to teach various products and treatments.

In 2020 she came 3rd place at the British Aesthetics Awards West Midlands but last week at the International Aesthetics Awards she was named Best Medical Aesthetics Practitioner in England.

She said: "I was in total shock. Thank you to everyone for all the cards and presents.

"I can't believe I managed to actually stay open after the pandemic and now to win this award. I think it's a positive story about a local business still trying."

Charlie has a host of professional qualifications including being a phlebotomist, a tutor and she has launched her own beauty products range.

She said: "I am passionate about both dentistry and aesthetics and pride myself in going the extra mile in looking after my patients.