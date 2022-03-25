Walsall drivers must still pay fines issued before controversial bus lane's removal

Thousands of people have been fined for driving in a bus lane in Wolverhampton Street, Walsall

Earleir this week Walsall Council bosses confirmed the gate on Wolverhampton Street had been removed, saying it had provided "valuable insight" which would help the authority plan for the future.

More than 35,000 receive fines have been issued since July 2021 after changes made to the road in November 2020 which have prevented drivers turning left towards the town centre when leaving Crown Wharf Retail Park.

But now chiefs the authority says motorists fined whilst the bus gate was active will still be charged, with its removal – on March 19 – being cited as "not a valid appeal reason".

A statement on Walsall Council's website said: ""This decision does not affect the validity of PCNs issued for contraventions whilst the experimental traffic regulation order was in place.

"If you received a PCN for a contravention on Wolverhampton Street, you may challenge it via the normal process. The removal of this bus gate is not a valid appeal reason."

The measures had sparked furious complaints from drivers and opposition councillors, who said the restriction was having a negative impact on the town centre.

The lane was installed in November 2020, with fines being issued from July last year

Staff working on the retail park said they had suffered abuse and threats from motorists stuck in long delays during peak periods such as Christmas as a result of queues.

It led to Walsall Labour Group leader Aftab Nawaz saying he was delighted the restriction was removed – but said motorists caught out should be refunded.

He said at a council meeting: "I’m absolutely delighted they decided to get rid of a scheme they have finally realised was wrong.

"I thank everyone that helped me fight against the bus gate and it is great to see the council, under pressure from residents, decided to remove it. However the matter of people paying a fine for something that now been seen as wrong should be addressed.

"The bus gate was impacting on Walsall people on different levels such as businesses and taxi drivers, who are vital in bringing people in and out of the town centre, being impaired.