Bid launched to save historic Walsall pub and make it a 'community hub'

The White Lion pub in Sandwell Street, Walsall. Photo: Gurdip Thandi

The White Lion in Sandwell Street, Caldmore, which has proudly stood in the area for more than a century, has been closed for around three years and has now been put on the market by owners Admiral Taverns.

But the newly formed ‘Friends of the White Lion’ group hopes to work with future investors and not only keep the venue as a pub and community hub.

Over the years, the popular pub has hosted live music, open mic nights, a host of events as well as pool and darts matches and has been designated an asset of community value.

Mark Webster, of the Caldmore and Highgate Heritage group said: “Part of what we do is try to support important pieces of heritage in the area and this fantastic pub is one of those.

“It’s been around for well over 100 years and loads of amazing people have drunk there and had amazing experiences. I’m one of them and I’ve been in the area for 30 years.

“It’s sad to see it closed. It has been shut for two or three years now. Our group is trying to hopefully work towards its successful reopening and maybe its re-imagining as a community hub.

“We’re really hoping to work with whoever is going to be investing in it or buying it. The owners are looking to sell it and we’d like to keep it as an active community venue.”

Walsall resident Nin Thandi has strong ties with The White Lion from picking up beer for his father to drink at home to working behind the bar and captaining the pub’s pool team.

He said: “Dad was constantly here, every afternoon. On my lunch breaks I used to pop in and have a quick half and a sandwich with him.

“It’s sorry to even contemplate it closing down and I just hope somebody takes it on and keeps it as a pub and cherishes it. We really need a pub like this in this area and I hope our campaign is fruitful.”

And Walsall musician Keiran Bott added: “The White Lion has always been the centre of the community. As a musician myself, I’ve played countless times there.

“There have been various events here and demonstrated the values of the community around here.

“The White Lion is a very important asset and it would be great if we could save it and have somebody in who has the right mindset to do this.”

Ward councillor Aftab Nawaz believes developing the pub into a community hub would be a huge boost for the surrounding area.

He said: “I’m supporting the campaign to reopen the White Lion, particularly as a community hub. It is really needed in the area.

“The area has suffered quite a lot and to have a hub here will make the community come together and also put on activities for the children.

“There is a community garden around the corner and this would make an ideal addition of what we are doing in the area, trying to get more people involved.

“If we can get someone who is community minded to come in and run the pub and give us the opportunity to have a hub here would be fantastic. I’m fully behind it and let’s hope it works and we ask everyone to get involved and make this happen.”

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns said: “Our focus is always on helping our licensees to run sustainable pub businesses.

“However, after careful consideration we felt in this instance that the White Lion did not have a long-term sustainable future and therefore we’ve taken the decision to put the pub up for sale.