Care home residents visited by Shetland ponies

Moomin and Lollipop visit Willow Rose Care Home

Willow Rose Care Home in Willenhall welcomed Moomin and Lollipop from Lollipop Pony Parties, partnering with the company to bring joy and comfort to its bed-bound residents.

Residents were given the opportunity to interact with the ponies throughout the day, with plenty of petting and selfies on offer from the gentle, affectionate animals.

The visit served not only as an exciting new activity for the home, but also as a boost to the emotional wellbeing of many residents who have endured the isolation of lockdown.

Home manager Debbie Pugh said: “Having Moomin and Lollipop visit the home was an amazing experience for all our residents and seeing all those smiling faces is something we’ll never forget.

"The past two years have been a challenge for everyone at Willow Rose and the loving, intuitive nature of the ponies helped provide a welcome break from the turbulence of the pandemic.”

The professionally trained therapy horses were escorted around residents’ rooms and spent time in the communal lounge areas to ensure everyone had an opportunity to interact with them, regardless of their physical condition.

Animal therapy within the care environment is proven to lower anxiety and stress levels, whilst also stimulating memory and endorphins.

Alongside this, it also contributes to the sense of community within the home — something that is a priority at Willow Rose.

Debbie added: “Many of our bed-bound residents struggle to engage with traditional care home activities, however, the nature of this visit meant that the ponies could be brought directly to their bedside.

"This offered an empowering experience for these residents and further highlighted the impact animal therapy can have on someone’s life.

"By popular demand, we will definitely invite Moomin, Lollipop and their amazing handlers back to Willow Rose in the future. In the meantime, we will enjoy looking back over the amazing images captured and relive the joy of the day.”