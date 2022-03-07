Private study building plan for Walsall grammar school

The Collier Building at Queen Mary's Grammar School in Walsall. PIC: Rush Davis

Queen Mary’s Grammar School said its post-16 students used the sports hall instead of classrooms for their personal studying when restrictions were in place as a result of the pandemic.

A proposal has been submitted to Walsall Council planners to create the new facility, which would cater for 140 pupils and be placed next to the existing Collier Building used by sixth formers.

The new 300 square metre building would also feature performance space, and toilet facilities if it is approved.

In the application, the school – which has around 1,200 pupils in total – said it has carried out a number of building projects at the school to cater for increasing demand for places.

Agent Rush Davis said: “Queen Mary’s Grammar School is a very successful, selective grammar school with about 1,200 pupils.

“The school performs consistently well in National League tables and therefore serves as a centre of excellence in the local community; confirmed by its Ofsted ‘outstanding’ rating.

“The school’s sixth form has a particularly excellent reputation but there is a need to ensure that suitable private study space is provided.

“This became evident during the recent Covid restrictions when the school’s sports hall was used instead of timetabling teaching classrooms when not

required for other lessons.

“Using the sports hall avoided disturbance of other teaching rooms and allowed continued private study over several lessons rather than moving from one room to another.

“The school wish to replicate this facility by providing a large open space in the new annexe for private study.

“The school was predominantly built in the 1960’s and a series of projects in more recent years have enabled the school to respond to an increasing demand for places and resolve health and safety issues.

“The proposal comprises a single storey building of about 300 sqm, most of which is to be an open-plan private study area for up to about 140 students, with two offices, toilets and plant room space.

“Raked ‘telescopic’ seating will be relocated from the Collier Building which will allow for occasional use as a ‘performance’ space but this will be very much subsidiary to its main private study purpose.

“The new building will wrap around the south side of the existing sixth form Collier Building occupying an area which is currently landscaped and planted with a variety of mature and young trees, shrubs etc.

“Existing trees and shrubs will need to be removed but compensatory planting of shrubs and trees will be included in the project on the remaining perimeter areas.”