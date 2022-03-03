Abused staff want bus lane scrapped

A controversial bus lane has been created in Wolverhampton Street, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

Employees at Crown Wharf Retail Park are calling on Walsall Council to scrap a bus lane on Wolverhampton Street, which has seen almost 35,000 fines being issued since July last year.

The restriction means drivers cannot turn left towards the town centre when leaving Crown Wharf car park but this has resulted in long delays during peak times.

Staff said Christmas saw some shoppers stuck for an hour which then resulted in them taking their anger out on security and parking attendants.

And with big names such as Burger King, Aldi, Ninja Warrior and a new bowling alley due to open later this year, workers are fearing a repeat of those ugly scenes.

Walsall Council said the bus lane is part of plans to revitalise the town centre, adding the number of fines being issued were dropping as people get used to it. They added a review of the restriction is being carried out.

Mark Roberts, Crown Wharf site security, said: “People were moaning at us saying we needed to deal with it because we were site management but we were having to explain that it was the council.

“We had people banging on the window, being very abusive and threatening. It was really hostile. Christmas is supposed to be a time for everyone having fun and enjoying themselves but it was constant abuse.

“We have around 540 parking spaces but when it gets really busy and once we get bowling and Aldi, next Christmas is only going to be more manic.

“But it affects the stores as well because once people have experienced this they don’t wish to come back and the stores lose valuable customers. It is no good for anybody.

“Before we had this, it was a lot better. You’d still get congestion but nothing like we get now.”

Car park attendant Mandy Davenport added: “At Christmas, it was taking people an hour to get off the car park. People were getting out of their cars to top up tickets to prevent them getting a fine.

“People were swearing at me and shouting. They were blaming me because they were stuck on the car park. I’ve had people say they won’t come back here to this car park.

“I’ve been a door woman for over 20-odd years and I’ve had more abuse because of that than I’ve ever had on a door. I did feel intimidated. I’m the first face they saw so I was taking it all.”

Nick Singh, who is one of the managers at Smyths Toys on the park said: “I understand why I was introduced when the pandemic first hit but as soon as the restrictions got lifted, the bus gate should have gone.

“During Christmas we had queues on the retail park. Before the gate was introduced, people could come out (and head towards the town centre) and it helped with traffic. There was little congestion.

“The council wants to get more people in the town and for the first time since around 2008, all the units will be full and open in summer. Imagine how much worse the traffic will be on a day to day basis – never mind seasonal times.”

Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz said he was still receiving many complaints about the bus gate.

He said: “This has been a problem now for quite a while. We were against it at the time and said it would cause trouble for businesses.

“We’ve heard from them and the impact it is having in terms of people not coming in. Those that are coming in are getting really annoyed by getting tickets or getting caught in the congestion.

“That means they are not going to come back and that is self defeating. We want to regenerate Walsall and yet we are putting obstacles in the way.

“What I think should happen is we put a stop to this, go back to the drawing board and allow people to drive through.”

A Walsall Council spokesperson said: “The bus lane restriction in Wolverhampton Street is intended to compliment the aspirations of the Town Centre Masterplan which seeks to create an exciting and multi-functional public space at Walsall waterfront.

“Altering traffic flows is one part of our re-imagining of the town centre, aiming to reverse its decline and ensure that Walsall, once again, becomes a popular and vibrant destination for residents and visitors.

“A review of the current restriction is now underway. As part of that review, careful consideration is being given to how additional occupants of Crown Wharf may impact traffic movement and the flow of pedestrians between the retail park at the high street.

“The numbers of penalty charge notices being issued steadily decreasing as motorists are clearly taking more notice of the signage that is in place.