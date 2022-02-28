Notification Settings

'Russian Victory' graffiti removed from Walsall wall

By Thomas ParkesWalsall

Graffiti which was sprayed onto a wall in the Black Country with the message "Russian Victory" has now been removed.

The Graffiti is very clearly written and stands out on the wall. Photo: Francis Renfrey
The "appalling" message was spotted by a passer-by on Saturday in The Croft, Walsall, just days after Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine.

Francis Renfrey, from Aldridge, said the message was "completely unacceptable" and was "not in keeping with the majority" of people in the area.

Walsall Council has confirmed the graffiti has now been removed – not by the authority, but by the owner as the wall is on private land.

Mr Renfrey, who spotted the graffiti on Saturday, said: "I was appalled when I saw it as apart from the anti-social behaviour this represents, the message is completely unacceptable given that Russia is the aggressor and surely not in keeping with the majority of people in this area.

"I used to work in Ukraine and have friends and colleagues in places such as Donetsk, Odessa and Kyiv and I think it's very obvious that Russia are the aggressors, not Ukraine.

"For someone to write that and for it to be so visible is appalling and I'm sure it was done by pranksters as who in their right mind is pushing for a Russian victory."

Mr Renfrey added the Croft was an ancient area of common land, standing next to the town centre and Aldridge Parish Church and said the graffiti was on a wall for a house and visible across Little Aston Road.

He said: "I hope they will be appalled as I don't see, unless I'm out of tune with public opinion, how anyone can have any rationale for supporting Russia in the current climate.

"The fact that it is such a seismic world event is one thing, but to have it referenced in this way in sleepy old Aldridge is another thing entirely."

