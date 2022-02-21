Lidl planning new Black Country supermarket near the M6

How the new store could look

The proposed store is to the west of the Walsall Road in the Tame Bridge area, which sits on the border of Walsall and West Bromwich near the M6 slip road.

The building is currently occupied by a memorials and stone work showroom, a granite worktop showroom,and a scaffolding hire business.

The new store would bring up to 40 new full-time jobs to the area with staff set to earn at least £10.10 per hour.

The nearest Lidls already open are in Wednesbury, Walsall and West Bromwich.

If the project goes ahead, the new shop will include 100 car parking spaces, including six disabled spaces, nine parent and child spaces, and two electric vehicle charging spaces.

Lidl is also pledging that the store will be sustainable and energy efficient, with roof mounted solar panels providing up to a quarter of the store's electricity and air source heat pumps heating the building.

The supermarket is asking for local people to have their say on the proposed development.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "At Lidl, we know our success depends on the people we work with and the people who choose to shop with us.

"We recognise that providing high quality products at industry leading prices is only part of the story; the environment in which our customers do their shopping completes the experience."