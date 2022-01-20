Gunman leaves one man injured on busy road

The incident occured at the Brown Lion Junction in Walsall. Photo: Google Street Map

The area around Wednesbury Road, near the Brown Lion Junction, in Walsall was closed off following the shooting, which happened around 3pm on Thursday, January 20.

It saw a shooter fire two shots at another man from a grey Volkswagen Tiguan, hitting the 32-year-old, but not leaving him seriously injured, before leaving the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours at the Old Pleck Road junction with traffic being diverted.

West Midlands Police said it has launched an investigation into the shooting and is asking for help with identifying the shooter.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a shotgun was fired on Wednesbury Road, Walsall, around 3pm today (January 20).

"It is understood a man who had been in a a grey Volkswagen Tiguan fired two shots before leaving the scene.

"A man aged 32 was hit, but thankfully was not seriously hurt.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should get in touch via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.