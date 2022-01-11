Historic buildings destroyed by fire across Walsall - before and after

The farm barn at Bosty Lane damaged in a severe fire. Pic from Baart Harris Newall's design and access statement.

The town has seen a number of historic buildings including leather factories and churches go up in smoke since the turn of the century.

Plans have been put forward to Walsall Council redevelop some of these sites with proposals including a new school and a business development. But many in the town still mourn the heritage lost forever.

Here are some of the much-loved iconic structures that fell victim of infernos and arson attacks:

Shannons Mill, George Street

The cordoned off site of the former Shannons Mill building, destroyed in a fire. PIC: Google Street View

The Grade II listed former leather factory was destroyed when an inferno broke out following a suspected arson attack in August 2007. Up to 150 firefighters tackled the blaze which was the biggest in the town for around 30 years.

The site has been boarded up and derelict ever since. It was initially hoped it would be used for retail but changes to shopping habits and the number of empty units in the town prompted a rethink.

An artist impression of what the new Ladder School building on the former Shannons Mill site might look like. PIC: Race Cottam Associates

Plans to allow The Ladder School to build a new facility on the site were given the green light back in October 2020.

Mellish Road Methodist Church

The former Mellish Road Methodist Church in Walsall which was demolished after being damaged in a fire. PIC: Google Street View

Another of Walsall’s lost Grade II listed structures, the chapel was built in 1910 for a cost of around £3,600.

Flooding of disused mine-workings underneath caused subsidence problems during the 1990s and cracks started appearing in the walls and the building was declared unsafe and abandoned.

The site of the former Mellish Road Methodist Church in Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

More damage was caused by an arson attack in 2008 and this led to it being de-listed and demolished in 2011. The site has lain empty ever since.

Jabez Cliff, Lower Forster Street

The old Jabez Cliff site in Lower Forster Street, Walsall, before it was burned down. PIC: Google Street View

The 18th century former premises of historic saddle makers Jabez Cliff went up in flames during an incident in August 2011.

The company had moved to new premises in Aldridge Road two years before the blaze (before going into administration in 2014) and the shell of the building that remained was demolished.

The unused land in Lower Forster Street, Walsall, where Jabez Cliff once stood. PIC: Google Street View

It remains vacant and has had numerous plans put forward for it including a medical centre. The last proposal for a business centre were deferred in November last year because of concerns about the design of the new building, which was likened to ‘Lego’.

Boak building, Station Street

The old Boak factory on Station Street, Walsall before it was burned down. PIC: Google Street View

Another piece of Walsall’s famous leather industry history was lost when the Grade II listed former Boak factory was razed to the ground in 2012.

Around 80 firefighters were called to the incident at the site on the Station Street and Bridgeman Street junction. The six-storey building partially collapsed during the fire.

A car park on the site of the former Boak building in Station Street, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

The site was overgrown and derelict for some time but has been used as a car park for the last few years.

William House, Marsh Lane

William House in Marsh Lane, Walsall, which was damaged in a fire. PIC: Google Street View

People in neighbouring flats were evacuated when a fire engulfed historic former leather works William House on Marsh Lane in September 2020.

Around 50 firefighters battled the inferno at the site, which is yards from the New Art Gallery Walsall and the building is left derelict to this day.

William House, along with other disused buildings nearby, are subject for plans to demolish them to make room for 236 luxury apartments. Permission was granted for the scheme in 2018.

Barn, Bosty Lane, Aldridge

The farm barn at Bosty Lane damaged in a severe fire. Pic from Baart Harris Newall's design and access statement.

One structure which might buck the trend and be saved following a severe fire is a Walsall Council owned disused 18th century Aldridge barn.

It suffered extensive damage when a blaze ripped through it in May 2019 but listed building consent was granted to clear the debris and secure the remaining structure.