Man injured and baby taken to hospital for checks after car crashes into fence

Photo: Palfrey and Caldmore Neighbourhood Watch

The incident took place near a roundabout on Wednesbury Road, just opposite the Ambar Medical Centre.

Pictures show the vehicle stuck on the fence with its rear wheel in the air. The driver and passengers were located by fire crews a short distance from the vehicle.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to an RTC at 10.40am this morning on Wednesbury Road, Walsall.

"Two fire engines responded, including 10 firefighters, from Walsall and Bloxwich fire stations.

"The fire arrived at the scene in four minutes.

"This incident involved one car which left the road and collided with a fence.

"It contained three people, a man, a woman and a baby who were located a short distance away from the vehicle by crews."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.35am to reports of a single vehicle RTC on Wednesbury Road, Walsall. We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.