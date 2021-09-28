Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car

The collision involving a blue Yamaha motorcycle and black Range Rover happened at the Junction of the A461 and Barracks Lane in Walsall Wood. Photo: Google

Staffordshire Police have launched a witness appeal after officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A461 in Walsall Wood at the junction of Barracks Lane at 7.45pm on Monday, September 27.

Officers found a blue Yamaha motorcycle and black Range Rover which had been involved in the collision, with the motorcyclist suffering serious leg injuries.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance, while the Range Rover driver was uninjured.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Walsall Wood.

"Police were called to Barracks Lane, at the junction of the A461, at 7.45pm last night [Monday], following a two-vehicle collision involving a blue Yamaha motorcycle and black Range Rover.

"The rider of the motorcycle suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance.

"The driver of the Range Rover was uninjured.

"Witnesses who may have seen the vehicle before the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 736 of September 27 or call 101.

"Alternatively, email the team direct at ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk

"We would remind people not to speculate as to the cause of the collision or comment inappropriately as this is a live ongoing police investigation."