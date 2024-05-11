'Moments of joy' promised as new cafe and patisserie opens at McArthurGlen outlet in Cannock

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands have celebrated the opening of a new cafe and patisserie that is looking to create memorable moments for shoppers and their families.

Meli Cafe and Patisserie opened its doors this week with the aim of offering a range of handmade cakes, teas and coffees.

A spokesperson for McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands, said: "McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands has opened its doors to the incredible Meli Cafe & Patisserie.

"Led by a family dedicated to crafting moments of joy through a range of offerings that celebrate the art of coffee, the delights of pastries, and the comfort of wholesome meals."

The cafe has become the latest food venue to be added to the outlet, joining fellow eateries such as Pizza Express, Wagamamas, Five Guys, Starbucks and Slim Chickens.

The spokesperson continued: "Meli sources the finest coffee beans, brewing them to perfection so you can enjoy a delicious drink to energise you throughout your visit to the centre.

"If you're looking for a bite to eat, indulge in a sweet treat, from classic cakes to delicious pastries, or enjoy a hearty sandwich or wholesome salad, Meli offers it all."

Meli Cafe and Patisserie is open from 9.30 to 8pm and offers a range of cakes sandwiches, treats, coffee and tea.