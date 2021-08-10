Puppy dies after being thrown and beaten with stick in Walsall car park

Oak Park Active Living Centre in Walsall. Photo: Google Maps

The puppy died after suffering fatal injuries after it was seen being thrown and beaten in the Oak Park Active Living Centre car park in Walsall.

The RSPCA is now appealing for information after witnesses reported seeing the puppy being attacked at around 6.10pm on Thursday, July 29.

A number of caravans were parked in the car park at the time and the charity is keen to speak to any of the occupants of the caravans or any passers-by who may have witnessed the attack and have information that can help the investigation.

RSPCA Inspector Vicki Taylor said: “Witnesses reported seeing the yelping puppy being thrown in the air and hit with a stick a number of times while surrounded by a group of around 15 people.

“A member of the public removed the dog’s dead body and contacted us to report what they had seen. Veterinary examination of the young black and tan terrier’s body showed the dog had suffered a fractured skull and broken jaw before his death.

“We are now appealing for anyone with further information to contact us on 0300 123 8018.

“This is a shocking way to behave towards a defenceless and vulnerable puppy. All animals should be treated with care and compassion, not heartlessly beaten and abused.”