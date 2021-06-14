Storm warning after mini heatwave

Alpaca Yoga, taking place at Wildwood Alpacas, Codsall

People have flocked to pubs, restaurants and local attractions over the last few weeks to make the most of the heat, but from Wednesday some areas could see thunderstorms and potentially flooding.

Over the weekend the warm weather saw football fans fill into pub beer gardens to watch England beat Croatia as temperatures peaked at 29°C.

The hot, dry weather is set to break from Wednesday, with a thunderstorm warning in place for the eastern half of Wales and much of England.

The warning remains in place up to and including Friday, with the Met Office saying there is potential for travel disruption and flooding.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said: "We're likely to become increasingly changeable towards the weekend.

"There is still the potential for some more settled spells and some warm weather is possible later in the month, but it is generally turning more changeable from this weekend."

One of the businesses making the most of the recent good weather was Wildwood Alpacas, in Albrighton, which has become the first in the Midlands to offer yoga in a field whilst the animals roam around.

The service has become popular in the United States and sees people at the firm relax and do yoga whilst the alpacas, due to them being inquisitive, walk freely around them and interact.

Sarah Dakin, owner of Wildwood Alpacas, said: "It was the very first one we did, we've decided to do it monthly.

"It went absolutely fabulously, the weather was perfect for it.

"We had 16 people turn up to do the yoga. It was all about mindfulness and nature and having a chill out after what's been going on with the pandemic.

"It was so relaxing. I don't normally do yoga but I did take part it was brilliant.

"We were all in the field and the alpacas were wandering around us, some of them lay down by us, it was lovely.

"After that we had refreshments and everybody could see the baby alpacas.

"It's been absolutely mad since the lockdown has eased really. Before that we were just doing picnics but we can now do alpaca walking.

"We book up quite quickly and we've booked slots for the yoga months and months in advance already.

"It was run by Lisa Lippett Yoga."