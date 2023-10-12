Pet store ready to offer more services after expanding premises

Charley Emery-Pearson and mascot Tortellini are joined by Kim Booth, Simon Jenkins and Tim Axten in celebrating the expansion of the store

Stafford Aquatics, which sells a range of tropical, cold water/temperate, and pond fish, as well as reptiles, has expanded into the shop next door to create Stafford Pets, a one-stop shop for all pet needs.

The new store, located on Hunters Row at Gaolgate Place in Stafford stocks a wide range of pet food and accessories, including food, bedding, toys, and tanks for fish, reptiles, and small animals.

A local business leader said: "In November, Stafford Aquatics will be celebrating 5 years of being in business and throughout this period has gained a reputation for providing high-quality products and services.

"The new store is a welcome addition to the community and is sure to be a popular destination for pet lovers of all ages.

"This store is dog friendly, so bring along your furry companion for a yummy treat at the till.

"From a personal experience, staff are experienced, knowledgeable pet care professionals who are always happy to answer questions and are also happy to give a close up, 1-to-1 talk to answer any questions you may have."

Store manager Charley Emery-Pearson said she was delighted to be able to expand the store and thanked her staff for their hard work.

She said: "Everyone here at Stafford Pets and Aquatics is extremely excited and proud at seeing our store growing, and so quickly since our move here at the beginning of the year.

"This has all been made real by hard work of the staff, but especially the loyalty of our customers who have stuck with us, allowing us to expand and grow.”

The new store will be open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.