Paige is in the Pink as she organises Stafford club night

Paige Brookes with her pink Range Rover

Paige Brookes is promoting the 'Pinky Promises' event at Couture Event Venue, Newport Road on Friday September 29 from 9am until 3am.

The 22-year-old had the idea when a year and-a-half ago one of her friends was pushed and pulled out of a night club suffering minor injuries when she rejected some unwanted attention.

Other friends and associates have had drinks spiked.

Around 400 tickets have already been sold for the night, which will feature pole dancers, confetti cannons, a girls hit playlist and two open rooms. Photographers and videographers will be on hand to capture the night.

Promotional flyers read: "As women we alter the way we dress, act, dance and limit how much we can drink, based on who is in the room.

"This is one night you can know you are safe, prioritised and have all the opportunity in the world to bring your girlfriends and dance like nobody is watching."

Paige, who drives a Pink Range Rover and has over 17,000 followers on TikTok said she had started the promotion for the night when the Barbie movie was released but any message contained in the film is co-incidental.

She said: "The idea for the night was based on my experiences and reading around how young women are perceived or are seen in a nightclub environment or generally on a night out where lots of people mix.

"This is not about hating men or blaming them for any behaviour women experience in a mixed environment, it is about young females feeling safe to have a great night dancing and enjoying themselves without any outside influences or worries.

"The venue is fully on board and on International Women's Day this year signed the Violence Reduction Alliance's safer place for the women and girl's charter.

"This shows they acknowledge the issues women face on nights out and are determined to keep us safe – that will also see us able to meet new people, make new friends and feel part of a group on the night or in the future.

"I have done a lot of research into whether the idea would be welcomed – the overwhelming response has been wonderful and there have been so many positive messages on social media as well as good ticket sales to date.

"I don't know whether this will become a regular thing but I am open to that and doing other work around the issue."